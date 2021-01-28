A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Phase 1b of Virginia’s vaccination plan opened up the ability for huge groups of people to start getting the vaccine. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, correctional facility inmates, homeless shelter residents, migrant labor camp residents, people over the age of 65 and high risk adults.

Each Virginia health district is taking a different approach for vaccine appointment registration. Some ask that you call, some have online signup forms and in certain localities you can use either one. 8News has compiled a list of health districts in our region to help making scheduling an appointment even easier:

Members of Phase 1a who still need their first vaccine does can either call, 804-318-8207 or email Chesterfield_Covid@vdh.virginia.gov

Anyone in Phase1b can use an online pre-registration tool to express interest in receiving the vaccine, calls can also be placed to the call center 804-318-8207

People in Phase 1a and Phase 1b can use the CHD Vaccine Inquiry Form to express interest in scheduling an appointment Phase 1b is currently only open to law enforcement, fire, corrections and homeless shelter workers, childcare staff, teachers, people over the age of 75 and people over 65 with an underlying medical condition



To request a vaccine appointment, join the Crater Health District Vaccine Waitlist

Calls can be made to 804-862-8989 and emails can be sent to CraterCOVID19Vaccination@vdh.virginia.gov

Phase 1a members that haven’t been contacted about getting vaccinated can fill out the Phase 1a Interest Form

Phase 1b essential workers can fill out the same form to request the vaccine

People over the age of 65 can fill out another interest form to get theirs