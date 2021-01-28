RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Phase 1b of Virginia’s vaccination plan opened up the ability for huge groups of people to start getting the vaccine. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, correctional facility inmates, homeless shelter residents, migrant labor camp residents, people over the age of 65 and high risk adults.
Each Virginia health district is taking a different approach for vaccine appointment registration. Some ask that you call, some have online signup forms and in certain localities you can use either one. 8News has compiled a list of health districts in our region to help making scheduling an appointment even easier:
Chesterfield Health District
- Members of Phase 1a who still need their first vaccine does can either call, 804-318-8207 or email Chesterfield_Covid@vdh.virginia.gov
- Anyone in Phase1b can use an online pre-registration tool to express interest in receiving the vaccine, calls can also be placed to the call center 804-318-8207
Chickahominy
- People in Phase 1a and Phase 1b can use the CHD Vaccine Inquiry Form to express interest in scheduling an appointment
- Phase 1b is currently only open to law enforcement, fire, corrections and homeless shelter workers, childcare staff, teachers, people over the age of 75 and people over 65 with an underlying medical condition
Crater
- To request a vaccine appointment, join the Crater Health District Vaccine Waitlist
- Calls can be made to 804-862-8989 and emails can be sent to CraterCOVID19Vaccination@vdh.virginia.gov
Henrico/Richmond
- Phase 1a members that haven’t been contacted about getting vaccinated can fill out the Phase 1a Interest Form
- Phase 1b essential workers can fill out the same form to request the vaccine
- People over the age of 65 can fill out another interest form to get theirs
Piedmont
- The Piedmont Health District is asking residents to contact their local health department to receive the vaccine. Those numbers are listed below:
- Amelia County Health Department (804) 561-2711
- Buckingham County Health Department (434) 969-4244
- Charlotte County Health Department (434) 542-5251
- Cumberland County Health Department (804) 492-4661
- Lunenburg County Health Department (434) 696-2346
- Nottoway County Health Department (434) 645-7595
- Prince Edward County Health Department (434) 392-8187