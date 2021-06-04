Local Medical Reserve Corps spent over 81,000 hours of volunteer work in the fight against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Henrico/Chickahominy and Richmond City Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) have been on the frontlines, helping community members combat COVID-19.

The MRC is a national organization consisting of an all-volunteer unit with roughly 4,700 approved members.

Over the last year, the volunteers have staffed vaccination and testing events, helped prepare and distribute PPE and supported naloxone training and distribution amongst other tasks.

According to the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts:

Over 81,000 MRC volunteer hours have been spent since March 2020

54,000 MRC hours spent at vaccination events

Nearly 1,800 medical professionals volunteered with the MRC

Over $2 million saved through the volunteer work of the MRC

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday, June 4, 55.4% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 45.1% of Virginians fully being vaccinated.

According to VDH, 28,190 doses of the vaccine per day are going into Virginian’s arms.

If anyone is interested in joining the MRC should visit their website.