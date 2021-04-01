Local mother registers kids for Moderna vaccine trial after sons contracted COVID-19

Emmie Croxford signed up her three sons for a vaccine trial after they contracted the coronavirus.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— A local mother is signing her kids up for the Moderna vaccine trial for children at Clinical Research Partners after they contracted COVID-19.

Clinical Research Partners in Richmond is preparing for their Modern vaccine trial for kids to begin in mid-April.

They will study 500 children ages 6 months to 12 years old.

Dr. Richard Bennett, Primary Investigator in Clinical Research, said last month their goal is to vaccinate one of the most vulnerable populations to achieve herd immunity.

He said the trial results need to show 75% efficacy of the vaccine in kids to be successful, but he’s confident it will be at least 98% effective.

Emmie Croxford, a mother of three who lives in Richmond, said she jumped at the opportunity to register her kids for the vaccine trial.

Her kids are ages 15, 11 and nine.

In January, all three of her sons contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s very scary,” she said.

Croxford said they’re still experiencing some long-term effects like fatigue and shortness of breath.

“I’ve seen what COVID can do firsthand to your children. Even in a non-severe case you don’t want your child to have COVID. You don’t,” she said.

She said it’s important people sign up to make sure the vaccines are effective.

“We have to make sure that the vaccines are safe and they have to be tested,” said Croxford.