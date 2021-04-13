Local vaccination clinics to administer Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in light of J&J pause

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Petersburg will now administer Moderna vaccines instead of Johnson & Johnson following news of a pause due to blood clots. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Howie Williams)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local vaccination events scheduled this week using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have had to alter their plans quickly following news of unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after a J&J vaccination.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Virginia’s Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula announced Tuesday that the state would be pausing all J&J vaccines until U.S. health authorities finish investigating the blood clot reports.

The following vaccination events will now administer the Moderna vaccine following the state’s decision to pause the administration of J&J vaccines:

Petersburg vaccination event at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 13

Chickahominy Health District event at Ashland Junction clinic on Tuesday, April 13

Petersburg vaccination event at Crater Square on Wednesday, April 14

The Chickahominy Health District told 8News they will be meeting to discuss plans for other vaccination events scheduled this week. Yesterday, New Kent County announced they would have 400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available at a clinic Friday.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said people who were scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine at one of their upcoming small or mobile vaccination events do not have to reschedule. They will be offered one of the other authorized vaccines at their appointment.

RHHD said they will also pause programs like vaccinating homebound residents and walk-up vaccinations for seniors because these programs relied on the one-dose J&J vaccine.

If you have an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be contacted to reschedule your appointment.

Stay with 8News for updates.