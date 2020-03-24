Looking for childcare? Several Central Virginia centers have openings for children of essential workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Governor Ralph Northam called on local childcare facilities Tuesday to open their doors to essential personnel who are critical in the fight against COVID-19.

In response to the governor’s call for action, several childcare facilities have opened up their doors for temporary openings.

Kiddie Academy of West Creek announced limited openings at their facility. In a statement, the Academy wrote, ”We have a limited number of temporary openings during normal business hours for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years that we are holding for the families of courageous and dedicated critical workers.”

Promise Care Child Development Center in Tuckahoe also has limited openings for children of essential care workers. Child Care Director Neven Kalda told 8News, “We have limited openings right now. We normally have 100 kids, we lost about 80. But we are opening our doors.”

The City of Richmond partnered with the YMCA of Downtown Richmond to open up emergency child care facilities for first responders. On Tuesday, the program was expanded to additional facilities across the region and for all workers deemed essential. You can check whether you qualify here.

The governor’s office has provided additional guidance to child care facilities to contain the spread of COVID-19, while supporting essential personnel. You can find more here.

Do you run or know of a childcare center that has openings for children of essential workers? Email us at news@wric.com.