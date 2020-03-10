Loudoun County announces first coronavirus case, bringing state total 8

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are now eight cases of coronavirus in Virginia. Loudoun County announced Tuesday afternoon that one resident tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

The Loudoun County Health Department said the resident is in their 40s. Health officals said they believe the individual had contact with a person with coronavirus at Christ Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

This resident was brought to the attention of the Loudoun County Health Department early Tuesday morning following testing for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.” Loudoun County Health Department

The CDC still needs to confirm the lab results. The Loudoun County resident is in isolation and “doing well.”

In Virginia Beach, a couple told our Sister Station WAVY they believed they would test positive for the virus after a recent trip to the Nile River in Egypt.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said Tuesday that health officials confirmed results came back positive after they were tested on Sunday in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Health Department said that the two residents tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19, making them the sixth and seventh cases in Virginia.

The VDH recommends that you do the following to try and reduce the spreading of germs:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

For more WRIC coronavirus coverage, click here.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

LATEST HEADLINES