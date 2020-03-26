Loudoun County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — A Loudoun County resident has died from the coronavirus, according to The Loudoun County Health Department, this is the County’s first death.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her 70s whose close contacts were previously investigated. The cause of death was a respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. She was a staff member of Loudoun County Public Schools.

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Loudoun County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her loved ones,” said Director of the Loudoun County Health Department Dr. David Goodfriend. “The health of our residents is our top priority and this represents no additional risk to the community. We ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”

To lower the risk of transmission, the Health Department recommends the following:

Avoid non-essential travel and public gatherings, especially if you are an individual who is at increased risk for severe illness, including pregnant women, older adults and persons of any age with underlying health conditions.

Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home except to get medical care.

Those with high-risk factors and who have a fever or a new or worsening cough should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Call ahead to let them know of your symptoms.

Loudoun County encourages residents to stay informed about COVID-19.

Visit loudoun.gov/coronavirus for more information about how to protect yourself and your family and to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.

Text LCCOVID19 to 888777 to receive text alerts from Loudoun County about COVID-19.

Residents with questions about COVID-19 may call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email.

LATEST HEADLINES: