1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist Church - Chesterfield Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Louisa County confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisa County, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County health officials have confirmed that an individual has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Thomas Jefferson health district.

Officials say the individual was tested on March 19th, and has been in quarantine since that time.

The Thomas Jefferson Health district is investigating the case, and is working to find out how the individual contracted the virus. Officials are also contacting others who may have been exposed.

The health district also covers Charlottesville, which has three confirmed cases, and Albermarle County, which has four confirmed cases.

County Administrator Christian Goodwin said, “It’s important that everyone continues to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing (at least 6 feet apart) and staying home as much as possible. “These strategies will best help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

This is a developing story.

Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events