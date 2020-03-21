Louisa County confirms first case of coronavirus

Louisa County, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County health officials have confirmed that an individual has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Thomas Jefferson health district.

Officials say the individual was tested on March 19th, and has been in quarantine since that time.

The Thomas Jefferson Health district is investigating the case, and is working to find out how the individual contracted the virus. Officials are also contacting others who may have been exposed.

The health district also covers Charlottesville, which has three confirmed cases, and Albermarle County, which has four confirmed cases.

County Administrator Christian Goodwin said, “It’s important that everyone continues to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing (at least 6 feet apart) and staying home as much as possible. “These strategies will best help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

