Low demand, high availability causes Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to shift COVID-19 testing from weekly to bi-weekly

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test. The doctor is collecting nasal sample for a young lady with a sampling swab.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to low demand and high availability of COVID-19 testing, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are shifting from weekly COVID-19 community testing to bi-weekly.

The health district’s next major testing event will be at Diversity Richmond on June 16 from 10 a.m. until noon.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at multiple locations across Richmond and Henrico County this week.

Wednesday, June 9

  • Lafayette Gardens Apartments, 2219 Ruffin Road
    • 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Pfizer/J&J)
  • Whitcomb RC, 2106 Deforrest Street
    • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
  • George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)

Thursday, June 10

  • Trinity Baptist, 2811 Fendall Ave
    • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Moderna)
  • Fairfield RC, 2506 Phaup Street
    • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
  • Henrico East Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Avenue
    • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday, June 11

  • Virginia Union University, 1304 W Graham Road
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)
  • George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)
  • Broad Rock Library, 4615 Ferguson Lane
    • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Wednesday, June 4, 56.2% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.3% of Virginians fully being vaccinated.

According to VDH, 24,882 doses of the vaccine per day are going into Virginian’s arms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events