Low demand, high availability causes Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to shift COVID-19 testing from weekly to bi-weekly

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test. The doctor is collecting nasal sample for a young lady with a sampling swab.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to low demand and high availability of COVID-19 testing, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are shifting from weekly COVID-19 community testing to bi-weekly.

The health district’s next major testing event will be at Diversity Richmond on June 16 from 10 a.m. until noon.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at multiple locations across Richmond and Henrico County this week.

Wednesday, June 9

Lafayette Gardens Apartments, 2219 Ruffin Road 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Pfizer/J&J)

Whitcomb RC, 2106 Deforrest Street 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)

George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)



Thursday, June 10

Trinity Baptist, 2811 Fendall Ave 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Moderna)

Fairfield RC, 2506 Phaup Street 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)

Henrico East Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Avenue 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer)



Friday, June 11

Virginia Union University, 1304 W Graham Road 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)

George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Broad Rock Library, 4615 Ferguson Lane 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)



The Virginia Department of Health reported on Wednesday, June 4, 56.2% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.3% of Virginians fully being vaccinated.

According to VDH, 24,882 doses of the vaccine per day are going into Virginian’s arms.