Low demand, high availability causes Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to shift COVID-19 testing from weekly to bi-weekly

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to low demand and high availability of COVID-19 testing, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are shifting from weekly COVID-19 community testing to bi-weekly.
The health district’s next major testing event will be at Diversity Richmond on June 16 from 10 a.m. until noon.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at multiple locations across Richmond and Henrico County this week.
Wednesday, June 9
- Lafayette Gardens Apartments, 2219 Ruffin Road
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Pfizer/J&J)
- Whitcomb RC, 2106 Deforrest Street
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)
Thursday, June 10
- Trinity Baptist, 2811 Fendall Ave
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Moderna)
- Fairfield RC, 2506 Phaup Street
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- Henrico East Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Avenue
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer)
Friday, June 11
- Virginia Union University, 1304 W Graham Road
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)
- George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)
- Broad Rock Library, 4615 Ferguson Lane
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer/J&J)
The Virginia Department of Health reported on Wednesday, June 4, 56.2% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.3% of Virginians fully being vaccinated.
According to VDH, 24,882 doses of the vaccine per day are going into Virginian’s arms.