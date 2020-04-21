Low turnout at Henrico COVID-19 pop-up testing site

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico health districts are holding COVID-19 testing events targeting underserved communities.

Tuesday’s pop-up community testing at Woodman West Apartments was the first of nine planned over the next 10 to 12 days. The focus is to test vulnerable populations and those without insurance.

Nurses and volunteers suited up in personal protective gear and conducted nasal COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pop-up testing in undersevered Richmond-area communities

The Clinical Director of the Henrico Health Department told 8News they expected more people to show up to the testing site.

“We saw approximately 25 people but we were prepared to see up to 100,” Stephen Richard said.

Testing in under-served communities gives those who may not be able to afford testing the chance to know their status — which will help the health department identify any unknown outbreaks or track new cases.

If you have symptoms, call this hotline number — 804-205-3501. If you qualify, the health department will let you know where you can get tested.

The hot line will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tests will be processed at the state lab and results should be back within the next two to three days.