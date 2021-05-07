Lower number of new COVID-19 case numbers, higher number of Americans vaccinated a sign of hope

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More hopeful signs that the U.S. is moving in the right direction in the fight against the coronavirus nationwide, the number of new infections continues to drop, and as of Friday, they are at the lowest level we’ve seen in seven months.

More than 147 million Americans have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. That’s 57% of adults.

California says it may reach herd immunity possibly by June 15.

Pfizer is seeking full authorization for use of its vaccine. Since December, their vaccine has been distributed in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization, which is a distinct regulatory status reserved for emergency situations.

Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine maker to request full approval in the U.S.