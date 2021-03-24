Lucky walk-ins are no more at community vaccination centers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the opening of multiple Community Vaccination Centers in Virginia some people were able to get vaccinated without an appointment. Now the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health say that those lucky walk-in spots were “isolated incidents” and are a thing of the past.

According to a VDH release, only people with an appointment or invitation will be able to enter the CVC events. These events are currently only for people eligible through Phase 1 in Virginia.

The two agencies plan to monitor demand in the areas and shift doses to other as needed. The release states that each CVC will have a plan on how to distribute unused doses to eligible Virginians at the end of the day.

To help control traffic flow at the events people with appointments are asked to get to their appointment no more than 20 minutes early. No one will be allowed in ahead of their appointment.

People with appointments will need to bring a copy of their invitation and proof of their name.

To pre-register for a vaccine sign up online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).