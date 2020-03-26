Make Your Own DIY Crochet Mask Covers

Free Crochet patterns created by WRIC 8 News Anchor Constance Jones
Crochet and fabric masks are creative and serve as a reminder for us not to touch our face. These are not medical grade mask. You can use these to cover a medical mask. Both patterns cover the N95 Surgical Face Mask.
Small to Medium Size Mask (pictured in Pink)
Start: Chain 15 plus ch 2 (your first dc) and turn
Row 1: Dc in 3rd ch from hook and in chain across: (16 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 2-3: Repeat Row 1 (16 dc)
Row 4: Chain 2 decrease two dc, dc 10 across, decrease 3 dc (12 dc- with decreased DC)
Row 5: Chain 2 decrease two dc, dc 7 across, decrease 3 dc (9 dc- with decreased DC)
Row 6: Chain 2 decrease two dc, dc 4 across, decrease 2 dc (6 dc- with decreased DC)
Row 7: Chain 1, 7 Sc across, chain 15, attach end of chain with slip stitch into first worked sc stitch. This is for the ear loop. Adjust chain size if necessary
(opposite side)- Repeat Row 1-7. Start stitches at the back end of original chain
Row 8: Once you’ve attached Chain Earloop, slip stitch around the entire frame of the mask.
Finished off, weave ends with tapestry needle.
Larger Mask with Fishnet Holes
Start: Chain 5 plus ch 2 (your first dc) and turn
Row 1: Dc in 3rd ch from hook and in chain across: (6 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 2: Dc in first dc from hook (2 dc) then dc in each dc across, in last dc work 2 dc to increase: (8 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 3: Dc in first dc from hook (2 dc) then dc in each dc across, in last dc work 2 dc to increase: (10 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 4: Dc in first dc from hook (2 dc) then dc in each dc across, in last dc work 2 dc to increase: (12 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 5: Ch 1, skip one dc, crochet in next dc * Repeat in dc across (7 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 6-7: Repeat Row 5 (7 dc)
Row 8 : Ch 1, dc in same dc, chain 1 (to increase) *skip one dc, crochet in next dc * Repeat in dc across (8 dc) Ch2 and turn
Row 9-10: Ch 1, skip one dc, crochet in next dc * Repeat in dc across (8 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 11: Ch 1, (to decrease) one dc, ch 1 crochet in next dc * Repeat in chain across (7 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 12-13 : Ch 1, skip one dc, crochet in next dc * Repeat in chain across (7 dc) Ch 2 and turn
Row 14: Dc in first ch 1 space and in dc across, Repeat across: (13 dc) and turn
Row 15: Chain 2 decrease two dc, dc 10 across, decrease 2 dc ( 10 dc- with decreased DC)
Row 16: Chain 2 decrease two dc, dc 10 across, decrease 2 dc ( 8 dc- with decreased DC)
Row 17: Dc in first dc from hook and in dc across (8 dc)
Row 18: *Chain 20 , attach end of chain with slip stitch into first worked dc stitch. This is for the earloop. Adjust chain size if necessary (add addition chain stitches to make it wider. Once you’ve attached chained earloop, sc around the entire frame of the mask. Once at the opposite end repeat from*
Finished off, weave ends with tapestry needle.
If you have any questions regarding the pattern please email Constance Jones at cjones@wric.com.
Crochet Abbreviations
alt: alternate, ch: chain stitch, ch-sp: chain space, dc: double crochet,dec: decrease, inc: increase, rep: repeat, sc: single crochet, sk: skip, sl st: slip stitch, sp: space, st: stitch
