Many Richmond shoppers opt to keep masks on in stores as rules are relaxed

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger has joined the list of stores relaxing its mask policy. Starting Thursday, customers and employees who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear one inside the company’s facilities.

However, vaccinated customers 8News spoke with said it feels strange to remove their masks inside stores.

“I’m not opposed to not wearing my mask but it’s almost weird not wearing it,” said Eleanor Goodfellow who was shopping at the Carytown Kroger Wednesday.

New CDC guidance came out last week giving the OK for fully vaccinated people to remove their masks outdoors and indoors, corporate companies are following suit.

Kroger has joined other retailers like Target, CVS and Trader Joe’s which also relaxed their mask policies following this new recommendation.

“It’s almost instinct still to put it on, I guess. So it’s almost like retraining my brain to not do that anymore,” Goodfellow said.

“I feel, personally, pretty safe being young and healthy and having both my vaccination shots,” shopper Nathaniel Owens told 8News on Wednesday.

However, he does not plan to remove his mask inside stores anytime soon.

“I probably still would for a while until I think things get a little less stigmatized about wearing masks,” Owens explained.

For Goodfellow, it is strange getting back to how things were pre-COVID.

“It’s this weird, fuzzy in-between,” she said.

Kroger said they will continue to respect the choice of people who prefer to continue wearing a mask.

Employees in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to keep wearing one due to the CDC’s guidelines for healthcare settings, according to the store.