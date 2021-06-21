Many Virginia pharmacies will extend hours to help reach those not vaccinated yet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For those with busy schedules and a limited time off of work, getting vaccinated may still seem inaccessible. The Virginia Department of Health and multiple pharmacy providers are working to change that.

During National Vaccine Month of Action, Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies will be expanding their hours for vaccinations. The extra hours will last through July 4.

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, Director of the Division of Pharmacy Services. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The newly lengthened hours include times like Friday evenings to help people with jobs get their shot.

VDH says that in total, pharmacies will be offering 2,235 extra hours for vaccinations at almost 150 participating locations.

To find a vaccination clinic visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). To find a vaccination at a pharmacy near you, use Vaccines.gov.