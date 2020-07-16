Market at 25th closes for sanitation after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Market at 25th announced via Facebook they will be closed until Friday, July 17 for cleaning and sanitation. 8News learned that the closure is due to an employee of the market testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the market, their employee was tested on July 7 and learned of the positive result on Wednesday, July 15. The grocery store said they closed immediately following news of the result.

The store is being thoroughly disinfected and sanitized Thursday. In addition to this, the grocery store says they’ve been doing the following to keep team members and customers safe:

We’ve been vigilant in the cleaning and sanitation of all multi touch surfaces, throughout the day.

We installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the store.

We were one of the first stores to install shields at each cash register, the customer service counter, and the Deli dept.

Required the wearing of face coverings of our team members, providing them one if they didn’t have one.

Initially requested our customers to wear face coverings. Then, when it was made mandatory by the Governor, enforced the requirement for all customers. We purchased face masks and have been providing one to any customer without a mask, before entering our store. We are the only store in Richmond providing face coverings for our customers. We also provide face masks to anyone in Church Hill, whether they shop here, or not.

Require the cleaning and sanitizing of team member’s hands between each customer.

Request and continually remind team members to wash hands frequently throughout the day.

Hired extra security to enforce social distancing and the maximum number of customers allowed in the store at one time.

Check the temperature of all team members before they can enter the store. our dedication to the health and safety for our staff and customers.

The market used their cameras to identify anyone who had come in close contact with the employee. They identified five team members and one volunteer, who have all instructed to self-isolate for 14 days, per health department guidelines.

A spokesperson for Market at 25th said they believe the worker contracted the virus outside of work. The Virginia Department of Health is working with the employee to trace their case of COVID-19.

The market will reopen on Friday, July 17 with its regular hours.

