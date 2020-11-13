Maryland governor announces $70M in aid to fight virus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan takes questions from journalists during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where the governor announced how about $70 million in federal money will be used to help fight the virus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced how the state will allocate about $70 million in federal aid as the state braces for months of rising coronavirus cases.

Hogan said Thursday that $20 million will be allocated for personal protective equipment. He also encouraged local governments to use remaining federal funds to increase stockpiles of equipment.

Other allocations announced by the governor include $15 million for the state’s labor department to ramp up its call center to help residents, $10 million for rental housing assistance for low income residents and $10 million for syringes and supplies for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available.