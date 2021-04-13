Maryland pauses all J&J vaccination pending further guidance

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that it will pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine based on federal guidelines and “out of an abundance of caution.”

The department advised providers to maintain the vaccines in storage pending further federal guidance.

The announcement comes after the CDC and FDA stated they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

ADVISORY: Based on the federal government’s recommendation and out of an abundance of caution, @MDHealthDept directs all Maryland COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further federal guidance is issued: https://t.co/jaesglfaHZ — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) April 13, 2021

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.