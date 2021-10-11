Mass vaccination clinic returns to Richmond Raceway tomorrow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)–A mass vaccination clinic is returning to the Richmond Raceway Tuesday after closing its doors nearly five months ago.

Cleaners wiped down chairs and set up for the mass vaccination clinic to open tomorrow. Ashbritt is a contractor with the Virginia Department of Health that will oversee operations at the clinic.

The mass vaccination clinic closed at the end of May when demand started to dwindle, but with more people becoming eligible for COVID-19 booster shots local health officials are preparing for more space.

Cat Long with the Virginia Department of Health said pharmacies and doctor’s offices are handling the current vaccine demand.

“We wanted to make sure we had a clinic that can handle a large amount of people,” she said.

They’re still anticipating approvals for Pfizer’s vaccine for children, ages five to eleven years old, as well as the expected approval of both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s booster shots.

“This really helps supplement the convenient hours in addition to all our other providers who are also offering vaccinations,” said Long.

VDH looked at data based on the number of people who have attended the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts’ community hubs and events to determine the acceptance of up to 250 patients each day at the mass vaccination site. Long said they can scale up to 1,000 if needed.

“It’s a really great option for people who need to come on the weekend or need to come after work,” she said.

The mass vaccination site is scheduled to open Tuesday and will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.