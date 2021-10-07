Mass vaccination site at Richmond Raceway set to return

A volunteer at the Richmond Raceway educates 15-year-old Jordan Gardner on the Pfizer vaccine before he gets the shot at a walk-up vaccination event. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway is set to open its doors once again as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site, the Richmond and Henrico Health District announced on Thursday.

The site closed at the end of May after distributing hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine in its initial rollout at the beginning of 2021.

“The Raceway has proven to be an incredibly effective and convenient location for individuals to

get their COVID-19 vaccines,” Henrico County Chief of Emergency Management and Workplace Safety Rob Rowley said. “We are proud to once again have a bustling vaccination hub for Henrico County

and our surrounding communities.”

The site will reopen starting Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. All three vaccines will be available along with the Pfizer booster.

You can make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877 VAX-IN-VA, but walk-ups are welcomed.

State vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula added that the reopening of the site at the race track was motivated in part by the anticipation of expanded authorization of the vaccine for use in children aged 5-11.

At a health district COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, it is expected that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get use authorization in that age group by early November. An FDA advisory panel is set to meet on Oct. 26.