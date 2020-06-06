Mayor Levar Stoney tests negative for COVID-19, will test again after marching earlier this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a tweet he posted on Saturday evening.
Concerns grew about whether or not Mayor Stoney had the virus after he had announced he had been exposed to and was tested for the coronavirus at a press conference on Friday about the outbreak in Richmond.
Stoney said, “I’ve just learned that I tested negative for COVID-19. I’ll be getting tested again after marching this week, and I encourage anyone who has participated in the protests to do the same.”
To see your testing options, visit http://RVAStrong.org/testing
