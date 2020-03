District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, speaks as Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, Director, DC Department of Health, left, and Christopher Rodriguez, Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Services, right, listen during a news conference about the District’s monitoring, preparation, and response to the coronavirus, technically known as COVID-19, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated in a tweet Saturday evening that the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

Late this afternoon, testing at the Public Health Lab at the DC Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case. Join me live at 7:30 p.m. for a briefing at the John A. Wilson Building. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 7, 2020

The mayor will hold a briefing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the John A. Wilson Building.

