Mayor Stoney helps local restaurants ‘stay profitable’ during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to work with city restaurant owners to help them remain profitable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration announced Tuesday that establishments will be able to serve customers curb-side. Customers can place orders in advance and pick up outdoors from their car.

“In the Central Business District and various neighborhood commercial districts, SP+ will assist with traffic flow. Normal parking regulations will be relaxed during this period,” the release read.

