RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the majority of the Richmond area now being classified as having a high rate of COVID-19 transmission by the CDC, McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center is now closed to visitors.

The change in the Richmond area’s COVID transmission status means the medical center’s protection level is currently elevated to “high”. A high protection level means visitation has been suspended and masking and physical distancing are required.

According to the Veteran’s Affairs website, visitors will only be allowed entry if they get prior approval. More information on healthcare for veterans can be found here.