McGuire VA Medical Center screening veterans to prevent coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are heading to the McGuire VA Medical Center be prepared to wait in line while doctors screen patients for coronavirus.

In an effort to prevent “coronavirus transmissions among our Veteran population” the medical center is screening all guests and employees across the facility and community clinics.

The screenings will start on Monday, March 9 at 6 a.m. Patients are advised to arrive early and expect delays. The valet service the center’s main entrance will not be operating.

“Please know that our Veterans’ health will remain our top priority as we work to limit the spread of viruses,” McGuire VA Medical Center said.

Veterans who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are asked to call the Nurse Call Center at 804-675-5542 before visiting the medical center or clinic.

