MedExpress offering COVID-19 testing

(WRIC) — MedExpress is now offering COIVID-19 testing for people who meet the Center of Disease Control’s screening criteria.

Before coming in for testing, MedExpress asks you to call the center to see if you meet the testing criteria. Here are some of the screening questions they are asking:

Do you have shortness of breath, a fever, cough, sore throat, earache, runny nose, sneezing, or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19?

Have you traveled outside of the United States or to areas within the United States that have experienced high community spread in the past two weeks?

Have you had close contact in the past two weeks with a person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19?

Are you a health care worker and have had close contact with a person in the past two weeks who has suspected or confirmed COVID-19?

Are you 60 years old or older and have a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes, heart, lung or kidney disease?

Do you have a suppressed immune system, HIV or are pregnant?

MedExpress’s location which will do coronavirus testing is its Urgent Care Center on 8040 W. Broad St., Richmond. For a full list of their testing locations click here.

