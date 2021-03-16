Midlothian couple looks forward to being one of over one million in Virginia fully vaccinated

MIDLOTHIAN, Va (WRIC) – With over one million people fully vaccinated in Virginia, many people may be wondering what the CDC says they can do as far as visiting loved ones or going without a mask.

The CDC released new guidelines last week, but they didn’t release any new recommendations for traveling.

One Midlothian couple, who received both doses of the vaccine said they couldn’t be more excited to hug their grandkids in just two weeks.

Anita and Roy Dahlquist remember their last Christmas with their four granddaughters.

“We had a great time. The girls all wore matching pjs and we had just no idea that in a few short months that things would be so different,” Anita Dahlquist said as she flipped through photos from the get-together.

The Dahlquists were one of the first couples to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available at CVS Pharmacy in Midlothian. They recently received their second dose.

“There is a feeling now of a lessening knowing that we have a better future to look ahead to,” Anita Dahlquist said.

Considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second doses, the CDC says the Dahlquists can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without a mask, visit with people from one household who haven’t had the vaccine and are low risk without a mask and they don’t have to quarantine any more.

The Dahlquists love to travel, but the CDC hasn’t released any new guidelines on that yet.

“2021, there’s not going to be any travel except to see family, and that’s all in the United States. 2022, we’ll have to see what the rest of the world looks like before we can think about going elsewhere,” Anita Dahlquist said.

They’re telling other parents and grandparents to be one of the over one million in Virginia to get the shot.

“It’s like other things we do in life. I mean, you know, we all drive automobiles and what do we do? Every year we get it inspected. Why do we get it inspected? For the safety reason. Make sure everything is good. Make sure everything is right,” Roy Dahlquist said.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that United States airports had over 1.3 million people pass through as of Friday. That’s the highest number since March of last year.

The CDC is still recommending you delay travel even if you are fully vaccinated.