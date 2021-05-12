Mobile vaccination clinics coming to two Chesterfield County parks tomorrow

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield Health District will be holding two mobile vaccination clinics at local parks on Thursday. One event will be held at Rockwood Park and the other is at Falling Creek Iron Works Park.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for residents 16 and older at both clinics.

The first event, at Rockwood Park on Courthouse Road, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second clinic, at Falling Creek Iron Works Park on Jefferson Davis Highway, will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People interested in receiving their vaccine at either clinic do not need to register, walk-ups are encouraged.