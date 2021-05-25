Mobile vaccination units continue to pop up in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As the access to the vaccine against COVID-19 continues to increase in Virginia, more and more clinics are offering walk ups with no registration needed.

This Thursday, May 27, there is a new chance to get vaccinated in Chesterfield. Residents who are over 12 years old can visit Rockwood Park and get vaccinated at a mobile COVID-event. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under 18.

The unit will be parked at Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road, from 3 to 7 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

People who attend will get an appointment card for the next clinic to receive the second dose.

Virginia is administering over 50,000 vaccines a day. The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that 42.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

If you need to get a vaccine, visit VaccineFinder.org to find a provider near you.