(ABC27) — Kids undoubtedly have questions about the Coronavirus and its impact on their daily lives. Several families asked their children what they wanted to know and Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman from UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics provided them with some answers.
Watch the video to see the questions and the doctor’s responses.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Petersburg officials refute claims of water disconnection during COVID-19
- Bus drivers urge Congress to include them in next COVID-19 relief package
- Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service
- Mommy Minute: “Is Christmas canceled” and other Covid-19 questions from kids
- Authorities: Teenage girl found slain in Virginia motel room