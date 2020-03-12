Monument Avenue 10K postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sportsbackers is postponing the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K and the Virginia 529 Kids Run to September 19 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to take place March 28.

Mayor Levar Stoney recommended all large events postpone to a later date or cancel early together Friday morning.

“This has been a challenging week and we’ve worked hard to navigate rapid changes and prepare for all possible scenarios. Health, safety, and security are top priorities for our events and we appreciate the guidance from Mayor Stoney and our public health and safety officials,” Event Director Meghan Keogh said in a statement.

