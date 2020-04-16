More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Boar’s Head facility in Jarrat, Va.

Boar’s Head has been notified that additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at their Jarratt, Va, location. 8News reported on Apr. 9 that four employees had tested positive for the virus.

“Our employees’ health and safety is our top priority as we manage around COVID-19 and we have implemented numerous precautions to continue operating safely as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure to keep America fed,” said a representative from Boar’s Head in an email.

USDA inspectors have visited the facility and employees are being kept as far apart as they can, where they can, Boar’s Head told 8News.

“Our Jarratt plant follows all the most up-to-date guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state health officials, including routine and frequent daily deep cleaning and sanitizing throughout our facility and increased distancing within common areas and manufacturing spaces,” said Boar’s Head in an email. “We have also heightened safety and mitigation measures, in addition to our standard daily protocol of wearing protective gloves, smocks, disposable plastic sleeves, and plastic gowns and aprons.”