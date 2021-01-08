Over 13k COVID-19 vaccines received in Richmond and Henrico, local officials say

Coronavirus

A doctor prepares to administer a vaccine injection to Claudia Scott-Mighty, a patient care director at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bronxville, N.Y. The second round of the vaccine increases its efficacy to 95%, according to Pfizer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.

RHHD is still currently vaccinating Phase 1a as the Virginia Department of Health is prioritizing the first vaccinations for CDC-defined health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

If you fall into Phase 1a, you can still request a vaccination.

Vaccinations are expected to begin in February for those who are categorized under Phase 1b. Those who are eligible include:

  • Frontline essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and mail carriers
  • Residents aged 75 and older
  • People living in correctional facilities
  • People living in homeless shelters
  • People living in migrant labor camps

Questions about the vaccine? Contact RHHD COVID-19 Hotline at 804-201-3501 or email RHHDvax@vdh.virginia.gov.

Editors note: On the VDH website as of 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan 8, there are currently ~25,000 vaccine doses not mapped — so numbers may appear smaller.

