HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.
RHHD is still currently vaccinating Phase 1a as the Virginia Department of Health is prioritizing the first vaccinations for CDC-defined health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
If you fall into Phase 1a, you can still request a vaccination.
Vaccinations are expected to begin in February for those who are categorized under Phase 1b. Those who are eligible include:
- Frontline essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and mail carriers
- Residents aged 75 and older
- People living in correctional facilities
- People living in homeless shelters
- People living in migrant labor camps
Questions about the vaccine? Contact RHHD COVID-19 Hotline at 804-201-3501 or email RHHDvax@vdh.virginia.gov.
Editors note: On the VDH website as of 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan 8, there are currently ~25,000 vaccine doses not mapped — so numbers may appear smaller.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Over 13k COVID-19 vaccines received in Richmond and Henrico, local officials say
- StormTracker 8: Sunshine returns for the weekend in Central Virginia
- Thirteen charged following riot at US Capitol, investigation ongoing
- FBI looking to return personal items left at Las Vegas mass shooting site
- Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines