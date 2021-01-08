Over 13k COVID-19 vaccines received in Richmond and Henrico, local officials say

A doctor prepares to administer a vaccine injection to Claudia Scott-Mighty, a patient care director at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bronxville, N.Y. The second round of the vaccine increases its efficacy to 95%, according to Pfizer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.

RHHD is still currently vaccinating Phase 1a as the Virginia Department of Health is prioritizing the first vaccinations for CDC-defined health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

If you fall into Phase 1a, you can still request a vaccination.

Vaccinations are expected to begin in February for those who are categorized under Phase 1b. Those who are eligible include:

Frontline essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and mail carriers

Residents aged 75 and older

People living in correctional facilities

People living in homeless shelters

People living in migrant labor camps

Questions about the vaccine? Contact RHHD COVID-19 Hotline at 804-201-3501 or email RHHDvax@vdh.virginia.gov.

Editors note: On the VDH website as of 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan 8, there are currently ~25,000 vaccine doses not mapped — so numbers may appear smaller.