More than 330 inmates, 56 staff members at Augusta Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Augusta Correctional Center currently has a massive outbreak of COVID-19 with more than 330 inmates testing positive for the virus.

According to the VADOC’s website, 328 inmates on-site have the virus, 4 inmates have been hospitalized and 56 staff members have tested positive.

Since staff who become infected with the coronavirus must self-quarantine for 14 days, Lisa E. Kinney, a spokesperson with the VADOC, said additional staff has been sent to the correctional facility.

“Augusta has received an additional 23 regional security staff and another 10 regional security staff are scheduled to come in on Wednesday for a total of 33 regional security staff,” she said in an email.

Kinney added that the VADOC’s pandemic response plan has COVID-19 positive offenders placed in medical isolation, where they are monitored by medical staff. She said groups of these positive offenders can be housed together.

In addition, Kinney said close contacts of positive inmates are quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure with twice daily symptom and temperature checks.

There is currently no shortage of PPE, according to Kinney.

Three other state correctional facilities have outbreaks of more than 100 inmate cases of COVID-19:

Nottoway Correctional Center (includes Nottoway Work Center) – – 214 inmates on site have the virus, 2 inmates have been hospitalized and 14 staff members have tested positive.

– 214 inmates on site have the virus, 2 inmates have been hospitalized and 14 staff members have tested positive. Pocahontas State Correctional Center — 183 inmates on site have the virus, 1 inmate has been hospitalized and 21 staff members have tested positive.

— 183 inmates on site have the virus, 1 inmate has been hospitalized and 21 staff members have tested positive. Bland Correctional Center — 105 inmates on site have the virus, 2 inmates have been hospitalized and 29 staff members have tested positive.

As of this morning, the VADOC reported 35 inmates who tested positive for the virus have died.

