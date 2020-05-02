More than 500 active staff and inmate cases of COVID-19 at Virginia state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Depart of Corrections has announced there are more than 500 active staff and inmate cases of COVID-19 at state correctional facilities.

Of the active cases, 446 are onsite offenders, 11 are offenders who have been hospitalized and 66 cases are of staff members.

There have been 524 total inmate cases of COVID-19 so far. This number includes active cases in correctional facilities, inmates who have been hospitalized, the three offenders who died from the disease and those who have recovered.

Dillwyn Correctional Center has the most active inmate cases with 177 active cases in the center and two offenders hospitalized, followed by the Haynesville Correctional Center with 108 active cases in the facility and one inmate hospitalized.

The Virginia Correctional Center for Women has the most employee cases of COVID-19 with 28 staff members diagnosed.

Here’s the breakdown:

Buckingham Correctional Center — 8 offenders total, 2 staff members

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 — 57 offenders total, 3 staff members

Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers) — 77 offenders total, one of which was a death, 9 staff members

Dillwyn Correctional Center — 180 0ffenders total, 5 staff members

Greensville Correctional Center (includes Greensville Work Center) — 6 staff members

Harrisonburg Men’s CCAP — 23 offenders total

Haynesville Correctional Center — 109 offenders total, 5 staff members

Indian Creek Correctional Center — 2 staff members

Sussex II State Prison — 25 offenders total, one of which was a death, 6 staff members

Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center) — 43 offenders total, one of which was a death, 28 staff members

Wallens Ridge State Prison — 2 staff members

To learn more about what the VADOC is doing to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: