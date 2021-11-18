More than 6,000 children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated for COVID-19 in Richmond & Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District (RHHD) announced as of Thursday more than 6,000 children ages 5 to 11 years old in the district have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said of those children vaccinated about, 700 shots were given at the Arthur Ashe vaccination center.

In total 13.7 percent of children ages 5-11 have received a dose of the vaccine in both localities. This is about 12.2 percent of that child age population in Richmond and 14.6 percent in Henrico County, Popovich said. About 15 percent of this population has received at least one dose across the state.

THe RHHD has been holding vaccination events at community hubs but has also held special Saturday events at local elementary schools. Popovich said they also brought adult vaccines to those events in case other family members wanted to get vaccinated as well.

They are holding two school vaccination events for this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Wythe High School and Elko Middle School.

Starting this week, parents will no longer need to make appointments to get their 5 to 11-year-old vaccinated, and walk-up vaccinations for children will be accepted.