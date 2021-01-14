More than 70% of Virginians likely to get COVID-19 vaccine and 64% back mask mandate, VCU poll finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A statewide poll released Thursday by Virginia Commonwealth University found that more than 70% of Virginians say they are now likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a 13% increase from September, and 64% back a federal-level mask mandate.
The results of the poll, conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the university’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, came hours before Gov. Ralph Northam announced Virginia would expand the next phase of the state’s vaccination plan to include residents 65 and older and anyone under 65 with medical conditions. This change makes half of the residents in Virginia eligible.
The poll shows how those with different levels of education and income differ on the vaccine, with residents living in a household with a family income over $100,000 per yer (82%) and those with a college degree (80%) saying they were more likely to get vaccinated.
“We see the importance of addressing the effects of COVID relative to improved health care needs in areas that have been previously neglected such as education, health and employment,” former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said in a statement.
It also found that 88% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans said they were likely to get the vaccine, with 67% of people who identify as an independent saying they were likely to as well.
“There is a clear disconnect between what the people want relative to vaccination administration and the vaccine implementation plan provided by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration to date,” Wilder continued.
VCU surveyed 827 adults living in Virginia from Dec. 11-30, 2020, over the phone for the poll.
