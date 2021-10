RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are several free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held this week in Richmond and Henrico.

The first is on Oct. 12 at Second Baptist Church from 3-6 p.m., and the second will be Oct. 13 at the Eastern Henrico Rec. Center from 1-4:30 p.m.

Both clinics will offer all three vaccines, and two clinics will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14.

No appointment for these events is needed.