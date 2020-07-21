Nearly 1,700 COVID-19 violation complaints have come from Virginia Beach, health dept. says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has received about 1,700 complaints so far from citizens reporting violations of Virginia’s phase 3 coronavirus guidelines in Virginia Beach.

In a city council meeting Tuesday, Dr. Demetria Lindsay, Virginia Beach’s health director, said most of the violations dealt with restaurants, and 2 restaurants had their licenses suspended over the weekend. Most of the reported violations deal with people not wearing face coverings indoor public spaces.

#BREAKING UPWARDS OF 1,700 complaints have come into @VDHgov from @CityofVaBeach about violations of @GovernorVA #COVID19 executive orders. Most from restaurants…2 restaurants had licenses suspended over the weekend for non-compliance per Dr. Lindsay. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1XUBaIcjmV — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 21, 2020

The news comes about a week after the Virginia Department of Health launched an online system to report violations of face coverings and select phase 3 restrictions.

The complaints allow a person to list the type of establishment in violation, the name, address, and information pertaining to the violation.

Virginia Beach reported 100-plus new COVID-19 cases again on Tuesday, and already the month of July’s total of cases has exceeded the city’s cumulative amount of cases for the rest of the pandemic, Lindsay said.

Virginia Beach Director of Emergency Management Erin Sutton says 43 city employees are currently out of work because they tested positive for COVID-19. Former City Manager Tom Leahy said about half of the cases are in the Virginia Beach Police Department and the city’s human services department. City police have come under scrutiny for not wearing masks in some cases.

