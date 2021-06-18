Nearly 60 percent of adults in Henrico and Chesterfield fully vaccinated; Richmond lagging behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 60 percent of the adult population in Henrico and Chesterfield Counties have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, whereas Richmond has yet to break 50 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH reported on Friday that 59.5 percent of adults in Henrico are fully vaccinated and 56.5 in Chesterfield. Richmond on the other hand is only reporting 45.8 percent of adults in Richmond have gotten both shots of the vaccine.

However, the VDH notes that federal doses administered are not included in these statistics.

Overall, 59.9 percent of people 18 years and older in the commonwealth are now fully vaccinated. Virginia will likely reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 60 percent of adults vaccinated by Saturday.

Vaccination rates have slowed down in Virginia. The VDH is reporting an average of 27,737 doses are being administered a day — more than 1,000 less than yesterday. Back in May, there was an average of more than 55,000 shots given daily.

In Henrico County, people attending the county’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at Dorey Park can get their shot. The event lasts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Henrico County has not yet determined what vaccine will be distributed.

In Buckingham County, there will be a mobile vaccine clinic at Straight Street Buckingham in Dilwyn. People can get the Johnson & Johnson shot from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.