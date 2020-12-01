Need a COVID-19 test after Thanksgiving? Here’s where to get one in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding their regular COVID-19 testing events this week! If you traveled for Thanksgiving you are highly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results.
Both testing events this week are drive-thru and open to the general public.
- Thursday, December 3rd, The Diamond Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220), 1-4 p.m.
- Friday, December 4th, Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223), 1-3 p.m.
If you didn’t get a flu vaccine yet, the health department is holding a flu vaccination event at Huguenot High School on Wednesday, December 2nd from 1 to 4 p.m. Getting a flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19 but can help you stay safe during the pandemic.
More information about COVID-19 testing events and flu vaccination events can be found on RCHD’s website: www.rchd.com or by calling their hotline at (804)-205-3501.