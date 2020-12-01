Need a COVID-19 test after Thanksgiving? Here’s where to get one in Richmond

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding their regular COVID-19 testing events this week! If you traveled for Thanksgiving you are highly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results.

Both testing events this week are drive-thru and open to the general public.

Thursday, December 3rd, The Diamond Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220), 1-4 p.m. Friday, December 4th, Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223), 1-3 p.m.

If you didn’t get a flu vaccine yet, the health department is holding a flu vaccination event at Huguenot High School on Wednesday, December 2nd from 1 to 4 p.m. Getting a flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19 but can help you stay safe during the pandemic.

More information about COVID-19 testing events and flu vaccination events can be found on RCHD’s website: www.rchd.com or by calling their hotline at (804)-205-3501.