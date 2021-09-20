Need a COVID-19 test or vaccine? Richmond and Henrico Health District hosting multiple events this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health District officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This week there are multiple opportunities to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENTS THIS WEEK:

9/20/2021Richmond Airport8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Drive, Richmond VA 23250Pfizer J&J Moderna
9/21/2021Second Baptist Church 3 to 6 p.m.3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224Pfizer J&J Moderna
9/22/2021Lincoln Mews Apartments9 to 11 a.m.4013 North Avenue Richmond, VA 23222Pfizer J&J
9/22/2021Eastern Henrico Recreation Center1 to 4:30 p.m.1440 N. Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23223Pfizer J&J Moderna
9/23/2021Cary St. Clinic1 to 4:30 p.m.400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219Pfizer J&J Moderna
9/24/2021Henrico West8 to 11 a.m.8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, 23228Pfizer J&J Moderna

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, there are also three testing events this week:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23224)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 to 11 a.m Eastern Henrico Rec Center Pavilion (1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)
  • Thursday, Sept. 23, 4 to 6 p.m., Randolph Community Center (1415 Grayland Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events