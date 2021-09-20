Need a COVID-19 test or vaccine? Richmond and Henrico Health District hosting multiple events this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health District officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
This week there are multiple opportunities to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENTS THIS WEEK:
|9/20/2021
|Richmond Airport
|8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Drive, Richmond VA 23250
|Pfizer J&J Moderna
|9/21/2021
|Second Baptist Church
|3 to 6 p.m.
|3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224
|Pfizer J&J Moderna
|9/22/2021
|Lincoln Mews Apartments
|9 to 11 a.m.
|4013 North Avenue Richmond, VA 23222
|Pfizer J&J
|9/22/2021
|Eastern Henrico Recreation Center
|1 to 4:30 p.m.
|1440 N. Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23223
|Pfizer J&J Moderna
|9/23/2021
|Cary St. Clinic
|1 to 4:30 p.m.
|400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219
|Pfizer J&J Moderna
|9/24/2021
|Henrico West
|8 to 11 a.m.
|8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, 23228
|Pfizer J&J Moderna
If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, there are also three testing events this week:
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23224)
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 to 11 a.m Eastern Henrico Rec Center Pavilion (1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)
- Thursday, Sept. 23, 4 to 6 p.m., Randolph Community Center (1415 Grayland Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)