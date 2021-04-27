New CDC guidelines on outdoor masks could come as early as today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The CDC is expected to announce new guidelines about the use of outdoors masks as early as Tuesday.

It comes as President Biden may change some federal face masks rules for wearing masks outside, with potentially different rules for people who are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the CDC advises everyone two years of age or older to wear a mask. You’re also instructed to wear a mask any time you’re in a public setting, traveling or around people you don’t live with.

The agency adds wearing masks outside ‘may not be necessary’ when you’re alone or with people you live with.

In Virginia, everyone five and up is asked to wear when you’re outdoors and can’t stay at least six feet apart from others.

Even if President Biden changes rules at the federal level, mandates would still be subject to local rules.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who get vaccinated are “dramatically” diminishing the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, which is why federal officials my be gearing up to loosen the rule.