New coronavirus testing sites opening in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — New drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing locations will be open in Petersburg twice a week, the Crater Health District announced.
The health district will be testing Petersburg residents every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting May 7.
Testing resources are limited. Anyone who would like to be tested, you must make an appointment by calling 804-862-8989.
If you are approved for a COVID-19 test, you will be given instructions on where to go. You must bring a valid photo I.D. to the testing site.
The health district said they are planning for additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates. For more information contact the Petersburg Health Department at 804863-1652.
