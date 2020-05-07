New coronavirus testing sites opening in Petersburg

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — New drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing locations will be open in Petersburg twice a week, the Crater Health District announced.

The health district will be testing Petersburg residents every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting May 7.

Testing resources are limited. Anyone who would like to be tested, you must make an appointment by calling 804-862-8989.

If you are approved for a COVID-19 test, you will be given instructions on where to go. You must bring a valid photo I.D. to the testing site.

The health district said they are planning for additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates. For more information contact the Petersburg Health Department at 804863-1652.

