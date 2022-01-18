New COVID-19 testing center opens in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced it has opened a new Community Testing Center on Wednesday.

The health district said this new center, located at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds, was opened in response to public demand. This CTC will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) coronavirus tests.

“Testing remains a critical tool in helping us to identify those with COVID-19 for treatment and to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel. “We are pleased to be able to offer this additional testing resource to our community.”

The Chesterfield Fairgrounds CTC is on 10300 Courthouse Road, with the entrance located at Gate four. It will operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be by appointment only, and final appointments of the day will be scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Testing will be available for everyone 3-years-old and up, but people under 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them.

You can schedule an appointment online here or by calling 877-829-4682 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.