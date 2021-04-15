New COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new Community Vaccination Clinic is opening at the Virginia National Guard Armory in Blacksburg on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We are excited to partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia National Guard to offer another opportunity for individuals in the Piedmont Health District to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District.

The new clinic will operate four days a week and will be able to administer up to 250 doses of the vaccine a day. All of these events will be by appointment only.

“We encourage everyone in our health district to take advantage of this opportunity and get a vaccine as soon as possible,” Dr. Adekoya said.

Starting April 26, residents of the Piedmont Health District will be able to schedule their own appointments for the Nottoway CVC online here or by calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).