New COVID-19 vaccine registration system spotlighted at weekly virus update

The Richmond City Health District website residents can go to register for a COVID-19 vaccination event.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In their weekly COVID-19 update, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, spotlighted the new appointment system in place that all residents aged 16 and older can use to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents interested can sign up at vax.rchd.com or by calling 804-205-3501, and you don’t need to pre-register for vaccination events.

Demand for the vaccine is outweighing the supply at the moment, but Mayor Stoney did recognize the steady incline in the number of residents being vaccinated. He noted that even with new CDC guidelines announced regarding mask wearing outdoors and the positive data with vaccines, people should still remain vigilant.

“We’re making progress, but we can’t let down our guard,” Stoney said.