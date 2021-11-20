New COVID dashboard from VDH highlights continuing racial health disparities

Dr. Danny Avula received the J&J one dose vaccine at the Richmond Raceway on Thursday, April 1. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released a new “Health Equity Dashboard” that highlights racial disparities in the commonwealth’s COVID cases.

An interactive chart “compares case, hospitalization, death, and vaccination rates among Virginia’s Asian or Pacific Islander, Black, and Latino populations to the White population” – a comparison that highlights continuing health disparities between those groups.



(Charts courtesy of VDH)

However, the chart also shows a trend of improvement, with case and death rates among Black and Latino residents improving slightly over the last six months and approaching rates among the state’s White population.