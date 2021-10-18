New dashboard tracks impact of COVID-19 on Virginia’s youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has a new dashboard that tracks the impact of COVID-19 in children 0 to 17 years of age.

The dashboard shows COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. All data is refreshed weekly on Fridays. The total number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reported at the top by the most recent two weeks of data reported to VDH.

Cases on the dashboard represent when the child got infected with COVID-19. The date is when symptoms began or when the laboratory specimen was collected for COVID-19 testing. Cases resulting in hospitalization or death are displayed by week the child was admitted to the hospital or week of death.

Many children in Virginia are still not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations but this could change soon. Right now, children 12 years and older are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. VDH recommends everyone 12 years and older get vaccinated.

