New health department dashboard shows vaccinated Virginians make up less than 1% of COVID-19 cases

Doctors and nurses at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Virginia are seeing more patients for things other than COVID-19 and fewer patients with the virus. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus cases have seen a sharp decline in Virginia and a majority of people still contracting COVID-19 are those not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Of Virginia’s 189,783 COVID-19 cases recorded since Jan. 21, 2020, only 1,063 or 0.6% of those people were fully vaccinated against the virus. Vaccinated people accounted for 0.7% of COVID-19 deaths and 1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that a new dashboard makes this information readily to the public now. According to the department of health, the vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and getting the shot helps slow the spread from person to person.

“I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”

The VDH echoes what is shown in Virginia’s data, “vaccine breakthroughs are rare.”

Vaccinations are available for people ages 12 and older, people interested can find appointments online at vaccinate.virginia.gov and vaccinefinder.gov.